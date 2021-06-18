Hive Trading Down 10.7% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Hive has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $130.63 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001887 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 412,657,184 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

