Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 241,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

