Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hologic worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.86 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

