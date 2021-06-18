Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.30. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 21,646 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

