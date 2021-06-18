HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

