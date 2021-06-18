Hord (HORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $97,492.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,781,461 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.