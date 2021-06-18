Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $138,033.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

