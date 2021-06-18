Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,259 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 469,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

