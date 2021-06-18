Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 801,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $258.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

