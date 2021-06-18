Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,358 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 140,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 601,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

