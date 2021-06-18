Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 169,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 20,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

