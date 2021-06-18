Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

