Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

