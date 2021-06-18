Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

