Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 262,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 632,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.59. The company had a trading volume of 223,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

