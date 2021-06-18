Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $822,000.

VYMI traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.