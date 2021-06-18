Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,954. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

