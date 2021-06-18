Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. 130,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,319. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

