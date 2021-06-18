Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 787,136 shares of company stock worth $54,309,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 364,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,881,369. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,229.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

