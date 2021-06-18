Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 284.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 385,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.