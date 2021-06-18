Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 91,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.