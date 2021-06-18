Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.45. The company had a trading volume of 664,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $942.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

