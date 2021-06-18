Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 4,937 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.