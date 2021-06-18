HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

HOYA stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.04. HOYA has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

