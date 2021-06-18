H&R Block, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

