HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 585 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 429.40 ($5.61). The stock had a trading volume of 39,242,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,510,037. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.85. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.