Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.56 ($41.83).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €46.48 ($54.68) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

