Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $96,291.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00738984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00083463 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.