Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.