Huobi BTC Price Up 0% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $36,102.28 or 1.00305545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $23.66 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

