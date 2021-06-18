hybrix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,641.00 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a market cap of $5.34 million and $20,641.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,345 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

