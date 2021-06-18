Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.60

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.27. Hypera shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1,521 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

