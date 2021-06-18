HyperCash Market Cap Tops $37.52 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and $3.73 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,957.79 or 0.99904095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00431950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00327423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.06 or 0.00780902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003383 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

