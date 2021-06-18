HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $206,467.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.