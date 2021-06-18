Hyperion Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $24,535.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

