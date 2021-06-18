ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

