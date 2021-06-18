ichi.farm Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00138375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00179492 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00864293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,636.88 or 0.99936976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.