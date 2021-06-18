ICHI Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00009230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $28,807.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,377 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

