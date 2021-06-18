ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 392,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ICL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 300,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.