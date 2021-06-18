Idavoll Network Price Reaches $0.0151 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $209,727.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,356,307 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

