IDEX Price Hits $0.0479 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $27.70 million and $1.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

