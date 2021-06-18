IDOX (LON:IDOX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 68 ($0.89). Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

IDOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

IDOX stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 651,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £293.84 million and a P/E ratio of 220.00. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

