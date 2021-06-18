Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lessened by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 695,264 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 4.28% of Illumina worth $2,400,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

