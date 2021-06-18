Illuvium Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $43.30 or 0.00122969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $1.14 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

