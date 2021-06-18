ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $335,572.44 and approximately $86,295.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,221,223 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

