Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,947. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Immunovant by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.