Impleum (IMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impleum has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Impleum has a market capitalization of $52,408.66 and approximately $39.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Impleum

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,961,681 coins and its circulating supply is 9,854,735 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

