Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $286,837.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00136914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00184288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00896415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.14 or 1.00229983 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.