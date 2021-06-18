Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

