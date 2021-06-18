Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.10 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00020959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $206.34 million and $20.10 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,624 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

